Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging CVR Energy (CVI) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is CVR Energy (CVI) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CVR Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 253 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. CVR Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVI's full-year earnings has moved 65.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CVI has returned 99.5% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 29.1%. As we can see, CVR Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, HF Sinclair (DINO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 61.8%.

For HF Sinclair , the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 68.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, CVR Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 29.1% this year, meaning that CVI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HF Sinclair , however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 37-stock industry is ranked #52. The industry has moved +12% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to CVR Energy and HF Sinclair as they could maintain their solid performance.





Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



CVR Energy Inc. (CVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.