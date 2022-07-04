Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging CVR Energy (CVI) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CVR Energy (CVI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CVR Energy is one of 254 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CVR Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVI's full-year earnings has moved 337.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CVI has returned 100.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 19.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CVR Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Continental Resources (CLR) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 46.7%.

In Continental Resources' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 48.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, CVR Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.9% so far this year, so CVI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Continental Resources, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Currently, this 40-stock industry is ranked #25. The industry has moved +27.6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on CVR Energy and Continental Resources as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

