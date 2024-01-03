Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CrossAmerica Partners is one of 249 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CrossAmerica Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAPL's full-year earnings has moved 18.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CAPL has returned about 2.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 2.9% on average. As we can see, CrossAmerica Partners is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Nine Energy Service (NINE). The stock has returned 3.4% year-to-date.

In Nine Energy Service's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, CrossAmerica Partners is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 22.5% so far this year, so CAPL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Nine Energy Service falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.9%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on CrossAmerica Partners and Nine Energy Service as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

