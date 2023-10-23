Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. CrossAmerica Partners (CAPL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

CrossAmerica Partners is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 246 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CrossAmerica Partners is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAPL's full-year earnings has moved 61.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CAPL has returned about 10.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 5.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that CrossAmerica Partners is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Black Stone Minerals (BSM). The stock is up 5.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals' current year EPS has increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, CrossAmerica Partners is a member of the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry, which includes 7 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.1% so far this year, so CAPL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Black Stone Minerals belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry. This 3-stock industry is currently ranked #7. The industry has moved +15.9% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to CrossAmerica Partners and Black Stone Minerals as they could maintain their solid performance.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.