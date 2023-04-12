Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Crescent Point Energy (CPG) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Crescent Point Energy (CPG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Crescent Point Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 252 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Crescent Point Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPG's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CPG has returned 6.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of -0.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Crescent Point Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is First Solar (FSLR). The stock is up 40.2% year-to-date.

For First Solar, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 62.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Crescent Point Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #219 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.8% so far this year, meaning that CPG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

First Solar, however, belongs to the Solar industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #63. The industry has moved -4.3% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Crescent Point Energy and First Solar as they could maintain their solid performance.

