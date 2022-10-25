Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Coterra Energy (CTRA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Coterra Energy (CTRA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Coterra Energy is one of 251 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Coterra Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CTRA's full-year earnings has moved 7.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CTRA has returned 59.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 35.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Coterra Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

NextDecade (NEXT) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 118.6%.

Over the past three months, NextDecade's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Coterra Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 57.1% so far this year, so CTRA is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, NextDecade belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #97. The industry has moved +24.7% year to date.

Coterra Energy and NextDecade could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





