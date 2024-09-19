Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging CORE LABS INC (CLB) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Core Laboratories (CLB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Core Laboratories is one of 246 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Core Laboratories is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLB's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CLB has returned about 3.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 2.6% on average. This means that Core Laboratories is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Talen Energy Corporation (TLN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 167.2%.

In Talen Energy Corporation's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1666.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Core Laboratories belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #154 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.6% so far this year, so CLB is performing better in this area.

Talen Energy Corporation, however, belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #201. The industry has moved +32.4% so far this year.

Core Laboratories and Talen Energy Corporation could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

