Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Constellation Energy Corporation is one of 246 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Constellation Energy Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEG's full-year earnings has moved 33.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CEG has moved about 27.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 0.7% on average. This shows that Constellation Energy Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Marathon Petroleum (MPC). The stock has returned 23% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Marathon Petroleum's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Constellation Energy Corporation is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.7% so far this year, meaning that CEG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Marathon Petroleum falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #64. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +3.9%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Constellation Energy Corporation and Marathon Petroleum as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

