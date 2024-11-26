Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Consol Energy (CEIX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Consol Energy (CEIX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Consol Energy is one of 240 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEIX's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CEIX has returned 32.6% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 10.1%. This shows that Consol Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Enerflex (EFXT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 100.9%.

In Enerflex's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 49.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Consol Energy is a member of the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 13.9% so far this year, meaning that CEIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Enerflex, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry. Currently, this 6-stock industry is ranked #82. The industry has moved +4.5% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Consol Energy and Enerflex as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

