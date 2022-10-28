Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Consol Energy (CEIX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Consol Energy (CEIX) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Consol Energy is one of 251 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Consol Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEIX's full-year earnings has moved 74.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, CEIX has gained about 177.2% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 38.9%. This means that Consol Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is EnLink Midstream (ENLC). The stock has returned 68.9% year-to-date.

For EnLink Midstream, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 43.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Consol Energy is a member of the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 89.3% so far this year, meaning that CEIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, EnLink Midstream belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #11. The industry has moved +38.3% year to date.

Consol Energy and EnLink Midstream could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





