Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Comstock Resources (CRK) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Comstock Resources (CRK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Comstock Resources is one of 251 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Comstock Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRK's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CRK has returned 117.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 36.1% on average. This shows that Comstock Resources is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is HF Sinclair (DINO). The stock has returned 82.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, HF Sinclair's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Comstock Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 57.4% this year, meaning that CRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, HF Sinclair falls under the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 40 stocks and is ranked #64. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.1%.

Comstock Resources and HF Sinclair could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





