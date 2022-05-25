Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Comstock Resources (CRK) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Comstock Resources (CRK) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Comstock Resources is one of 256 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Comstock Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRK's full-year earnings has moved 53% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CRK has moved about 112.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 33.7% on average. This means that Comstock Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Genel Energy (GEGYY). The stock has returned 34.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Genel Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Comstock Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 49.7% so far this year, meaning that CRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Genel Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #21. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +79.6%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Comstock Resources and Genel Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

