Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Clearway Energy (CWENA) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Clearway Energy (CWENA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Clearway Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 234 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Clearway Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWENA's full-year earnings has moved 15.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CWENA has moved about 14.7% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 14.6%. This means that Clearway Energy is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is FMC Technologies (FTI). The stock is up 32.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, FMC Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Clearway Energy belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.1% so far this year, so CWENA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

FMC Technologies, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #71. The industry has moved +29.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Clearway Energy and FMC Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

