Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Civitas Resources (CIVI) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Civitas Resources (CIVI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Civitas Resources is one of 254 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Civitas Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CIVI's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CIVI has gained about 27% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 25.7%. This means that Civitas Resources is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Northern Oil and Gas (NOG). The stock is up 43.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas' current year EPS has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Civitas Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 41.6% this year, meaning that CIVI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Northern Oil and Gas is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Civitas Resources and Northern Oil and Gas. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





