Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

China Shenhua Energy Co. is one of 240 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. China Shenhua Energy Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSUAY's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CSUAY has moved about 21.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 9.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that China Shenhua Energy Co. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Flotek Industries (FTK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 110.2%.

In Flotek Industries' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, China Shenhua Energy Co. belongs to the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.8% so far this year, so CSUAY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Flotek Industries falls under the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this industry has 23 stocks and is ranked #139. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.9%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on China Shenhua Energy Co. and Flotek Industries as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

