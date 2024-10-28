Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging China Coal Energy (CCOZY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. China Coal Energy Co. (CCOZY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

China Coal Energy Co. is one of 242 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #16 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. China Coal Energy Co. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCOZY's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CCOZY has returned 53.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 4.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that China Coal Energy Co. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, China Shenhua Energy Co. (CSUAY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24.7%.

The consensus estimate for China Shenhua Energy Co.'s current year EPS has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, China Coal Energy Co. is a member of the Coal industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.5% so far this year, so CCOZY is performing better in this area. China Shenhua Energy Co. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track China Coal Energy Co. and China Shenhua Energy Co. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

