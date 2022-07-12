Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Chesapeake Energy (CHK) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Chesapeake Energy (CHK) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Chesapeake Energy is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 254 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Chesapeake Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHK's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CHK has returned about 22.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 15.5%. As we can see, Chesapeake Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Equinor (EQNR). The stock has returned 26.9% year-to-date.

In Equinor's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 21.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chesapeake Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 23.4% this year, meaning that CHK is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Equinor belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #2. The industry has moved +19.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Chesapeake Energy and Equinor as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

