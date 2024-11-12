Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Central Puerto (CEPU) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (CEPU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 242 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEPU's full-year earnings has moved 38.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CEPU has returned about 27.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 9.1%. This means that Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Excelerate Energy (EE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 80.5%.

In Excelerate Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #151 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 71.5% so far this year, so CEPU is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Excelerate Energy is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR and Excelerate Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (CEPU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (EE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.