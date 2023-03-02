Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Canadian Solar (CSIQ) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Canadian Solar (CSIQ) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Canadian Solar is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 248 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Canadian Solar is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSIQ's full-year earnings has moved 2.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CSIQ has returned about 35.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 0.4%. This means that Canadian Solar is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, RPC (RES), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.7%.

The consensus estimate for RPC's current year EPS has increased 29.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Canadian Solar belongs to the Solar industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.6% so far this year, so CSIQ is performing better in this area.

RPC, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #81. The industry has moved +3.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Canadian Solar and RPC as they could maintain their solid performance.

