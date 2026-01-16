Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Cameco (CCJ) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Cameco (CCJ) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Cameco is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 237 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cameco is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCJ's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CCJ has returned 23.3% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 11.9%. This means that Cameco is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 22.9%.

In Uranium Royalty Corp.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 200% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Cameco is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 47 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 39.9% so far this year, meaning that CCJ is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Uranium Royalty Corp. is also part of the same industry.

Cameco and Uranium Royalty Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uranium Royalty Corp. (UROY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.