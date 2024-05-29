Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Brookfield Renewable (BEPC) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Brookfield Renewable Corporation (BEPC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation is one of 249 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brookfield Renewable Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BEPC's full-year earnings has moved 10.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that BEPC has returned about 10.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 8.2%. As we can see, Brookfield Renewable Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST). The stock has returned 55.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brookfield Renewable Corporation belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 37.9% this year, meaning that BEPC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.4%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Brookfield Renewable Corporation and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

