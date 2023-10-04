Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Black Stone Minerals (BSM) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Black Stone Minerals (BSM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Black Stone Minerals is one of 246 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Black Stone Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSM's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BSM has moved about 3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 2.6%. This means that Black Stone Minerals is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is PBF Energy (PBF). The stock is up 21% year-to-date.

In PBF Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 30.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Black Stone Minerals belongs to the Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.3% so far this year, so BSM is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, PBF Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #96. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.9%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Black Stone Minerals and PBF Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.