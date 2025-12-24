Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging BKV Corporation (BKV) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. BKV (BKV) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

BKV is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 241 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BKV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BKV's full-year earnings has moved 33.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that BKV has returned about 16.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 6.9%. This means that BKV is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Daqo New Energy (DQ). The stock is up 61% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Daqo New Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, BKV belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 38.9% so far this year, so BKV is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Daqo New Energy falls under the Solar industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #44. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +40.2%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on BKV and Daqo New Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BKV Corporation (BKV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DAQO New Energy Corp. (DQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.