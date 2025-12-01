Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Baytex Energy (BTE) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Baytex Energy (BTE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Baytex Energy is one of 244 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Baytex Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BTE's full-year earnings has moved 53.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BTE has moved about 24.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 9%. This shows that Baytex Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Warrior Met Coal (HCC), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 44.3%.

In Warrior Met Coal's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1278.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Baytex Energy is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.6% so far this year, so BTE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Warrior Met Coal falls under the Coal industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #204. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.2%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Baytex Energy and Warrior Met Coal as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

