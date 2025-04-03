Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Archrock (AROC) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Archrock Inc. (AROC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Archrock Inc. is one of 247 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC's full-year earnings has moved 19.4% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AROC has returned 8.9% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 5.8%. This means that Archrock Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, National Fuel Gas (NFG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 31.8%.

The consensus estimate for National Fuel Gas' current year EPS has increased 13% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Archrock Inc. is a member of the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.4% so far this year, so AROC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, National Fuel Gas falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #77. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +7.3%.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Archrock Inc. and National Fuel Gas as they could maintain their solid performance.

