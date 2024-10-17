Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Archrock (AROC) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Archrock Inc. (AROC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Archrock Inc. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 242 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AROC has moved about 39.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 5.1% on average. As we can see, Archrock Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Plains GP Holdings (PAGP), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 16.4%.

The consensus estimate for Plains GP Holdings' current year EPS has increased 21.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Archrock Inc. belongs to the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #186 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.4% so far this year, meaning that AROC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Plains GP Holdings, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #32. The industry has moved +27.1% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Archrock Inc. and Plains GP Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.