Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Arch Resources (ARCH) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Arch Resources (ARCH) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arch Resources is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 249 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCH's full-year earnings has moved 20.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ARCH has gained about 10.5% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have lost an average of 2.3%. As we can see, Arch Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (CEPU). The stock is up 2.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 271.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Arch Resources belongs to the Coal industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 19.1% so far this year, so ARCH is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR falls under the Alternative Energy - Other industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #211. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -12.4%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Arch Resources and Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

