Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Arch Resources (ARCH) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arch Resources (ARCH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arch Resources is one of 248 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arch Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCH's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that ARCH has returned about 12.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Arch Resources is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Peabody Energy (BTU). The stock is up 11.9% year-to-date.

In Peabody Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 32% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Arch Resources is a member of the Coal industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 0.3% this year, meaning that ARCH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Peabody Energy is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Arch Resources and Peabody Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

