Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging APA (APA) This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. APA (APA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

APA is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 238 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APA's full-year earnings has moved 149.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, APA has moved about 51.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 28.5%. This means that APA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Permian Resources (PR). The stock is up 44.3% year-to-date.

In Permian Resources' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 102.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, APA belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 25.8% so far this year, meaning that APA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Permian Resources is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track APA and Permian Resources. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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APA Corporation (APA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.