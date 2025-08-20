Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Antero Midstream (AM) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 240 different companies and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Antero Midstream Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM's full-year earnings has moved 3.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, AM has moved about 15.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 0.9%. This shows that Antero Midstream Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS). The stock is up 10.9% year-to-date.

For Shoals Technologies Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Antero Midstream Corporation is a member of the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #196 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 7.2% so far this year, meaning that AM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Shoals Technologies Group falls under the Solar industry. Currently, this industry has 15 stocks and is ranked #171. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.8%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Antero Midstream Corporation and Shoals Technologies Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

