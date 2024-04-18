Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Antero Midstream (AM) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Antero Midstream Corporation is one of 251 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Antero Midstream Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AM has moved about 8.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 7.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Antero Midstream Corporation is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

DT Midstream (DTM) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.1%.

The consensus estimate for DT Midstream's current year EPS has increased 1.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Antero Midstream Corporation belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9% this year, meaning that AM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. DT Midstream is also part of the same industry.

Antero Midstream Corporation and DT Midstream could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

