Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Amplify Energy (AMPY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Amplify Energy (AMPY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amplify Energy is one of 247 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amplify Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPY's full-year earnings has moved 11.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AMPY has returned 9.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Amplify Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Vaalco Energy (EGY). The stock is up 44.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Vaalco Energy's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 105%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amplify Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #196 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2% so far this year, so AMPY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Vaalco Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #107. The industry has moved -21.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Amplify Energy and Vaalco Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

