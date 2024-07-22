Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Amplify Energy (AMPY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amplify Energy (AMPY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amplify Energy is one of 249 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amplify Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPY's full-year earnings has moved 17.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that AMPY has returned about 23.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 6.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Amplify Energy is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.7%.

In Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 13.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Amplify Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 36 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.9% this year, meaning that AMPY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #149. The industry has moved +28.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Amplify Energy and Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. as they could maintain their solid performance.

