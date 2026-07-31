Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is one of 252 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALVOF's full-year earnings has moved 7.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ALVOF has moved about 35.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 27.1%. This means that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Bloom Energy (BE), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 138.4%.

For Bloom Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alvopetro Energy Ltd. belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 56 individual stocks and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.5% so far this year, so ALVOF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Bloom Energy is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to Alvopetro Energy Ltd. and Bloom Energy as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.