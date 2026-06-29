Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is one of 238 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALVOF's full-year earnings has moved 12.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ALVOF has gained about 20.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 18.3% on average. This means that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Bloom Energy (BE) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 190%.

The consensus estimate for Bloom Energy's current year EPS has increased 33.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alvopetro Energy Ltd. belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 50 individual stocks and currently sits at #110 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.5% this year, meaning that ALVOF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Bloom Energy is also part of the same industry.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. and Bloom Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.