Are Oils-Energy Stocks Lagging Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 248 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARLP's full-year earnings has moved 10.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ARLP has returned 9.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have lost about 0.5% on average. This shows that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is JinkoSolar (JKS). The stock has returned 37.9% year-to-date.

In JinkoSolar's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 15.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. is a member of the Coal industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.1% so far this year, so ARLP is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, JinkoSolar belongs to the Solar industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #50. The industry has moved +3.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and JinkoSolar. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

