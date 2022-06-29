Are Oil Stocks Still a Good Buy?

Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. The hottest trade of the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022, was the inflationary trade. I mean energy, lumber, commodities that get a boost from inflation. Prices go up, that means profits go up. It helped the energy sector lead the way early on in the year. Even though this trade is off the last month, with stocks like Chevron CVX and ConocoPhillips COP losing about 16% in the last month, the sector is still red hot. Oil ETFs like the VanEck Oil Services ETF OIH are still up nearly 30% on the year.

The question everybody wants to know the answer to is, is the inflationary trade over? Have recession fears overpowered inflationary pressures in the market?

Let’s take a look at some performance numbers recently, as well as check out Zacks.com to see if this trade is in fact over.

In this video, we also dig up some Canadian oil stocks, an industry which ranks in the Top 2% of our Zacks Industry Rank. These stocks include Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Imperial Oil IMO.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel, Twitter @bartosiastics and check out Zacks.com/promo for this week's deal on Finding Number 1 Stocks. For everybody here at Zacks, I'm Dave Bartosiak and I'll see you next time.

