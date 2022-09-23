Are NVE Corporation's (NASDAQ:NVEC) Mixed Financials Driving The Negative Sentiment?

With its stock down 6.8% over the past week, it is easy to disregard NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC). It is possible that the markets have ignored the company's differing financials and decided to lean-in to the negative sentiment. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Particularly, we will be paying attention to NVE's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for NVE is:

24% = US$15m ÷ US$64m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.24.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

NVE's Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that NVE has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 19% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Given the circumstances, we can't help but wonder why NVE saw little to no growth in the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the industry grew its earnings by26% in the same period.

NasdaqCM:NVEC Past Earnings Growth September 23rd 2022

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if NVE is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is NVE Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

NVE has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 140% over the last last three years, which suggests that the company is dipping into more than just its earnings to pay its dividend. The absence in growth is therefore not surprising. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move. That's a huge risk in our books. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for NVE by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Additionally, NVE has paid dividends over a period of seven years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about NVE. While the company does have a high rate of return, its low earnings retention is probably what's hampering its earnings growth. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. To gain further insights into NVE's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

