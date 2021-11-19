Are Northern Technologies International Corporation's (NASDAQ:NTIC) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Northern Technologies International's (NASDAQ:NTIC) recent performance, when its stock has declined 2.2% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Northern Technologies International's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Northern Technologies International is:

11% = US$7.0m ÷ US$66m (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.11 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Northern Technologies International's Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

To begin with, Northern Technologies International seems to have a respectable ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 14%. On further research, we found that Northern Technologies International's net income growth of 4.2% over the past five years is quite low. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable level of ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. Therefore, the low earnings growth could be the result of other factors. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is facing competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Northern Technologies International's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 5.9% in the same period.

NasdaqGM:NTIC Past Earnings Growth November 19th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Northern Technologies International's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Northern Technologies International Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While Northern Technologies International has a decent three-year median payout ratio of 28% (or a retention ratio of 72%), it has seen very little growth in earnings. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Additionally, Northern Technologies International has paid dividends over a period of four years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Northern Technologies International has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a moderate ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Northern Technologies International visit our risks dashboard for free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



