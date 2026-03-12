Are Nike CEO Elliott Hill's Turnaround Efforts Paying Off? Wall Street Seems to Think So.

Key Points

CEO Elliott Hill has made some improvements in his year-and-a-half running Nike.

However, revenue is still flat, and profits are falling.

The stock isn't cheap, but if the company can get back to profit growth, the stock should rebound.

10 stocks we like better than Nike ›

Nike (NYSE: NKE) CEO Elliott Hill took the reins of the vaunted sportswear giant a year-and-a-half ago with a tall task ahead of him.

Hill was asked to turn around the struggling Swoosh, which was facing the biggest drawdown in its history as a publicly traded company. Revenue growth had fallen as low as negative double digits, as Nike was losing share to upstart challengers like Deckers' Hoka and On Holding.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Since taking over Nike, Hill has made a lot of changes. He's refreshed the management team, streamlined the organizational structure, and brought the focus of the company back to sport. He's also stepped up investments in innovation, pulled back on legacy styles, and reestablished relationships with key wholesale partners after the company overinvested in the direct-to-consumer channel.

Some of those efforts have paid off. Nike's revenue has stabilized with sales up 1% to $12.4 billion in the fiscal second quarter, its most recent one, and it's returned to growth in running, one of its biggest categories.

However, Nike has slumped in recent months and is back to hovering around an 8-year low as margins have continued to compress as the company invests in the turnaround. With the share price now below $55, Wall Street has taken notice.

Wall Street smells opportunity

Barclays upgraded the stock on Wednesday, lifting its rating from neutral to a buy-equivalent and raising its price target from $64 to $73.

Barclays noted Nike's improving inventory levels, which should help lift margins, and that the recovery in running could pave the way for the rest of the business.

Wells Fargo also recently reiterated its buy-equivalent rating on the stock, though it removed Nike from its list of top picks. Finally, Jefferies said that commentary from Dick's Sporting Goods in its fourth-quarter report gives it confidence in Nike's wholesale recovery.

Is Nike a buy?

Nike stock is now down 70% from its all-time high, which came at the end of the pandemic-era stock market boom. However, the stock isn't exactly cheap. In fact, Nike trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 32 as its earnings per share has tumbled along with the stock.

The buy case for the stock, therefore, requires a real turnaround in the underlying business, though the seeds for that are there. Analysts expect profits to fall sharply when Nike reports third-quarter earnings later this month, but they see the company returning to bottom-line growth after that.

Despite its woes, Nike still has a lot of competitive advantages, including its well-known brand and roster of star athletes. Hill looks like he's making the right moves, and Nike should eventually find its way back to growth.

Investors will have to be patient, but Nike looks like a buy at the current price. The components of a turnaround are there. Still, it's up to Hill to put them together.

Should you buy stock in Nike right now?

Before you buy stock in Nike, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nike wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Nike. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Deckers Outdoor, Jefferies Financial Group, Nike, and On Holding. The Motley Fool recommends Barclays Plc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.