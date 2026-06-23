Are Navitas Investors Missing the Grid Behind the AI Hype?

Most investors know Navitas Semiconductor NVTS for its artificial intelligence (AI) story. The company has attracted much attention through its partnership with NVIDIA NVDA, its 800V data center power architecture, and its gallium nitride (GaN) technology aimed at next-generation AI infrastructure.

But there's another growth driver taking shape in the background. As AI data centers consume ever-larger amounts of electricity, the need to upgrade and modernize the power grid is becoming increasingly urgent. And that's creating a meaningful opportunity for Navitas' silicon carbide (SiC) business.

Navitas' $1.8B Grid Opportunity

On the company's lastearnings call management revealed that its AI infrastructure segment—which includes both data centers and grid infrastructure—grew 50% sequentially. CEO Chris Allexandre emphasized that the two markets are closely linked.

The opportunity could be larger than many investors appreciate. Traditional transformers were designed decades ago and are increasingly being stretched by today's power requirements. As AI data centers proliferate and electricity consumption rises, utilities may need more efficient solutions capable of handling higher power loads. Management believes solid-state transformers and other advanced power-conversion technologies could become an important part of that transition.

In other words, the AI boom is creating a massive new demand for electricity, and that demand is forcing utilities and infrastructure providers to invest in grid upgrades. Customer engagement in the U.S. grid infrastructure accelerated in the first quarter of 2026. Navitas is already seeing interest from customers involved in grid-scale solar, megawatt power conversion, and other energy infrastructure projects, with adoption expected to build through 2026 and 2027 before accelerating further later in the decade. Importantly, Navitas sees the energy and grid segment alone representing a $1-$1.8 billion serviceable market by 2030.

Navitas’ 2.3kV and 3.3kV SiC modules are designed for applications like battery energy storage systems, utility solar farms, and solid-state transformers. Its 250kW solid-state transformer demonstration uses GeneSiC technology for scalable 800V DC distribution.

NVTS Combined TAM Makes the Real Case

Navitas puts its total serviceable addressable market at $3.5 billion by 2030— split roughly 50-50 between GaN and high-voltage SiC technologies, with a combined CAGR exceeding 60%. Management is laser-focused on data centers and grid opportunity, which it identifies as the largest portion of that total addressable market.

Navitas maintains a strong balance sheet with no debt and substantial liquidity. The company ended the first quarter of 2026 with $221 million in cash and cash equivalents. This financial position provides flexibility to continue investing in research and development, customer engagements, and product commercialization without immediate financing pressure.

Basically, the AI and grid infrastructure are not separate investment themes. They are, in fact, two sides of the same story. AI is driving an unprecedented increase in power demand, while grid modernization is the response required to support that demand.

Because Navitas has exposure to both data center power systems through GaN and grid infrastructure through high-voltage SiC, it sits at the intersection of these trends. Investors focused solely on the AI narrative may be missing a second growth engine that could become increasingly important over the next several years.

Competitive Landscape: onsemi & STMicroelectronics

onsemi ON has built a strong position in energy storage systems (ESS), with management citing market share approaching 60% in string ESS and microgrid applications, and expecting revenues from these segments to grow more than 40% year over year in 2026. onsemi’s GaNEXUS power portfolio— targeting AI data center infrastructure and industrial power—recognizes the big opportunity in these areas.

STMicroelectronics STM is similarly making grid and energy infrastructure a strategic priority, investing heavily in silicon carbide technologies while expanding relationships with solar, battery storage and power-conversion customers. As renewable energy deployment accelerates globally, STMicroelectronics is positioning its high-efficiency SiC portfolio to capture growing demand across industrial electrification and grid modernization.

NVTS' Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Navitas have rallied 232% year to date compared with the industry’s growth of 66%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Navitas trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of roughly 97X, significantly higher than the industry’s 10X.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Navitas’ 2026 and 2027 bottom line is pegged at a loss of 17 cents/share and 15 cents/share, respectively. See how the loss estimates have been revised over the past 90 days.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Navitas currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

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