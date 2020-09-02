Are Millennials Causing a Stock Market Mania?

(0:45) - Telsa and Apple Splits: Is The Crazy Trading Being Driven By Millennial's?

(5:50) - Is There More Trading or Investing Happening Right Now?

(9:10) - Is FANG Still Dominating With Millennial’s?

(14:20) - Who Will Be The New Warren Buffett For Millennial’s?

(19:35) - Gold, Silver and Bitcoin: Should You Be Investing?

(25:40) - Should We Be Preparing For A Correction?

(31:15) - Episode Roundup: AAPL, TSLA, GOOGL, AMD, NVDA, SLVR, SLV, ZM

Podcast@Zacks.com

Welcome to Episode #239 of the Zacks Market Edge Podcast.

Every week, host and Zacks stock strategist, Tracey Ryniec, will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life.

This week, Tracey is joined by Zacks Associate Stock Strategist, Dan Laboe, a Millennial, to discuss the surge in young Millennials who have discovered investing and the ongoing stock market rally.

Too Many New Traders?

Millions of new traders have signed onto Robinhood, as well as other brokerage firms, during the coronavirus pandemic. A lot of those were younger Millennials.

On Aug 31, when Tesla TSLA and Apple AAPL split their shares, Robinhood and other brokerages crashed due to the trading demand.

Dan calls this group the “pandemic traders” who are mostly gamblers and who haven’t ever seen a down turn.

Only the Hottest Trades

They’re interested in the hottest trades and that includes the FAANG stocks and the other big cap growth stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices AMD and NVIDIA NVDA in the chip space.

Most have been executing in the pandemic, like Zoom ZM which saw its revenue soar last quarter.

But do these new traders even care about fundamentals, or just momentum?

Are they causing a stock market mania as they buy up a handful of companies?

Get the answer to these and other pressing questions about this stock market bull on this week’s podcast.

[In full disclosure, Tracey owns shares of GOOGL mentioned on the podcast.]

5 Stocks Set to Double



Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.



Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.



Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.