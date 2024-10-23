Are Medical Stocks Lagging Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1025 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TEVA's full-year earnings has moved 0.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that TEVA has returned about 76.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 6.6%. As we can see, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Addus HomeCare (ADUS) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 40.1%.

For Addus HomeCare, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.2% so far this year, so TEVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Addus HomeCare belongs to the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #28. The industry has moved +18% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Addus HomeCare as they could maintain their solid performance.

