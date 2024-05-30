Are Medical Stocks Lagging Sensus Healthcare (SRTS) This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (SRTS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1046 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SRTS' full-year earnings has moved 262.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that SRTS has returned about 139% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 2.5%. As we can see, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN). The stock is up 7.9% year-to-date.

In Aileron Therapeutics, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Sensus Healthcare, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 92 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 6.6% so far this year, so SRTS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 505 stocks and is ranked #90. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.9%.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

