Are Medical Stocks Lagging Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Perspective Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 914 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Perspective Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CATX's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CATX has returned 9.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 0.4% on average. This means that Perspective Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY). The stock is up 21.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Bristol Myers Squibb's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Perspective Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 136 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.7% so far this year, so CATX is performing better in this area.

Bristol Myers Squibb, however, belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this 439-stock industry is ranked #101. The industry has moved +0.8% so far this year.

Perspective Therapeutics and Bristol Myers Squibb could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.