Are Medical Stocks Lagging Medpace (MEDP) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Medpace (MEDP) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Medpace is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1048 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Medpace is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MEDP's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MEDP has gained about 30.2% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 4%. This shows that Medpace is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tenet Healthcare (THC). The stock is up 69% year-to-date.

In Tenet Healthcare's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 42.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Medpace belongs to the Medical Services industry, which includes 58 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.1% so far this year, meaning that MEDP is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tenet Healthcare falls under the Medical - Hospital industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #30. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +19.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Medpace and Tenet Healthcare as they could maintain their solid performance.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.