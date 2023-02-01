Are Medical Stocks Lagging McKesson (MCK) This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. McKesson (MCK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

McKesson is one of 1175 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. McKesson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCK's full-year earnings has moved 0.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MCK has returned about 1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 0.9%. This means that McKesson is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23%.

For Annovis Bio, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, McKesson belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #101 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 4.9% so far this year, so MCK is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Annovis Bio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 557-stock industry is currently ranked #91. The industry has moved +1.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on McKesson and Annovis Bio, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.