Are Medical Stocks Lagging Lantheus (LNTH) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lantheus Holdings is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1188 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNTH's full-year earnings has moved 14.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LNTH has returned about 147.8% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 23.2%. This shows that Lantheus Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR (PHAR) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.3%.

For Pharming Group N.V. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 60% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Lantheus Holdings belongs to the Medical - Products industry, a group that includes 103 individual companies and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.