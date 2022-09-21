Are Medical Stocks Lagging Lantheus (LNTH) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lantheus Holdings is one of 1184 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lantheus Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNTH's full-year earnings has moved 18% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LNTH has gained about 163.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -20.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lantheus Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

argenex SE (ARGX) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.8%.

For argenex SE, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Lantheus Holdings is a member of the Medical - Products industry, which includes 101 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 44.2% so far this year, meaning that LNTH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, argenex SE falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 557 stocks and is ranked #75. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -24.3%.

Lantheus Holdings and argenex SE could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





