Are Medical Stocks Lagging Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1187 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KNSA's full-year earnings has moved 63.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, KNSA has returned 26.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -19% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Assertio (ASRT). The stock has returned 22.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Assertio's current year EPS has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 562 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 19.7% so far this year, so KNSA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Assertio belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 218-stock industry is currently ranked #95. The industry has moved -34% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. and Assertio as they could maintain their solid performance.

